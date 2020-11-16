Santa coming to Eastland Mall with extra precautions in place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa will still be visiting Eastland Mall this holiday season with extra COVID-19 precautions in place.
This year will be contactless to ensure everyone’s safety.
Organizers say you should expect the following during your visit with Santa:
- Masks are required to be worn by Santa, the team, and guests ages eight and above (local mandate)
- Hand sanitizer available upon entering and exiting
- Social distancing between Santa and guests at all times
- Deep cleaning of the set for the health and well-being of guests
Organizers say reservations to see Santa are recommended to help ensure social distancing.
Santa will be at Eastland Mall starting on December 4 and can be found in the JCPenny Court.
