Santa coming to Eastland Mall with extra precautions in place
By 14 News Staff | November 16, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:50 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa will still be visiting Eastland Mall this holiday season with extra COVID-19 precautions in place.

This year will be contactless to ensure everyone’s safety.

Organizers say you should expect the following during your visit with Santa:

  • Masks are required to be worn by Santa, the team, and guests ages eight and above (local mandate)
  • Hand sanitizer available upon entering and exiting
  • Social distancing between Santa and guests at all times
  • Deep cleaning of the set for the health and well-being of guests

Organizers say reservations to see Santa are recommended to help ensure social distancing.

[Make your reservations here]

Santa will be at Eastland Mall starting on December 4 and can be found in the JCPenny Court.

