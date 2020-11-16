Ohio Co. closes off county buildings to prevent spreading COVID-19

OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - Ohio County leaders have closed off county buildings, like the courthouse, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The county continues to sit in the red zone and has for several days, and local officials say they’ll do whatever it takes to get this county back on track.
Ohio County Judge-Executive, David Johnston, says although buildings are closed, you can still get what you need by following instructions taped outside on the doors.
“We want to be responsible and protect the public as much as we can," stated Johnston. "When the governor does make recommendations we try to follow them even though they weren’t specific to county buildings, we figure it includes them as well.”
Officials attribute some of their community spread to people gathering in groups. Johnston recommends people wear a mask, wash their hands and avoid gathering in groups.
