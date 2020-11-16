Heritage Hills center signs with UE men’s basketball

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball program signed three future Aces this past week, including Heritage Hills senior Blake Sisley.
The 6-foot-8 center averaged more than 19 points and seven rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, leading the Patriots to the regional round.
Sisley officially signed his national letter of intent with Todd Lickliter’s program on Friday night, and says he’s excited to have the opportunity to be able to play so close to home.
“It was great to make it official and sign the papers," Sisley said. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life, so to have all my friends, family and people close to me here to witness it was a great feeling. Right when Coach Lickliter got the job, he called me. He still prioritized me and we really built a great relationship from the get-go, and that’s one of the big reasons why I chose UE - they like that I can stretch the floor and take my game outside as well.”
“He’s really just gotten better every single year he’s been through this program,” Heritage Hills head basketball coach Nate Hawkins said. “I think his freshman year he was strictly more of a post guy, but we’ve really worked hard and he’s worked really hard over the past few years to be able to stretch his game, and I just look for him to have a really good four-year stint there at UE.”
Before suiting up in the purple and orange, Sisley and the Patriots have unfinished business after last March’s postseason got cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sisley hopes he can lead Heritage Hills on another deep postseason run.
