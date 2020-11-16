Heritage Hills center signs with UE men’s basketball

“It was great to make it official and sign the papers," Sisley said. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life, so to have all my friends, family and people close to me here to witness it was a great feeling. Right when Coach Lickliter got the job, he called me. He still prioritized me and we really built a great relationship from the get-go, and that’s one of the big reasons why I chose UE - they like that I can stretch the floor and take my game outside as well.”