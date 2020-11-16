Henderson Co. schools to pause winter sports due to COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are taking a timeout on winter sports.
Board members previously approved those plans but now says the amount of virus spreading at this point in the pandemic has given them the reason for pause.
The topic of athletics and extra-curricular activities was not scheduled to be on this agenda until board members decided to amend it, which created an opening for that discussion.
“This is not a stop; that’s what we tried to explain to everyone,” board chair Lisa Baird said. “We’re not stopping winter sports. We just need to get a handle on it.”
As of Monday, about 85% of all Kentucky counties now fall in the state’s critical red zone level for COVID-19 spread, and difficult decisions are being made by some groups, including the Henderson County School Board.
One member says they recognize this is not a popular idea, but the board was all in favor of pausing winter athletics, including practices for sports. This includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming, and archery.
Members plan to reevaluate this decision in early December.
This delay is not excepted to impact post-season play for fall sports that are wrapping up.
“We’re trying to get our kids back in school,” Baird added. “Get the community back safe. We’ll get sports back. We will.”
14 News also got an update on the new Jefferson Elementary. It’s expected to be finished by December 2021.
In the meantime, two projects totaling more than half a million dollars are moving forward for new lighting at the softball fields and new bleaches at North Middle School.
The board also honored superintendent Marganna Stanley for her service. Her retirement parade will be this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thelma B. Johnson Learning Center.
