Eastland officials announce Santa photo changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only 39 days until Christmas, and here’s some big news for Holiday lovers in Evansville.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought an end to a lot of events this year, but Santa will still be stopping at Eastland Mall for photos with a few changes.
This year there will be no sitting on Santa’s lap, and pictures will be taken at a distance, with a divider in place. While it won’t be the usual Santa experience, Eastland officials tell us it was a top priority to make the event happen.
“And we started talking, really, back in July about the importance of trying to make sure we have a plan put together to bring Santa here,” said Sean Ferguson. “We knew it was going to be important for the families; important for the kids. That’s what we wanted to do.”
Santa’s Sleigh will be parked at Eastland Mall starting on December 4.
The mall asks anyone wanting to visit, to make a reservation here.
