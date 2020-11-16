Deaconess and Warrick Health Dept. opening new COVID-19 testing site

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess and the Warrick County Health Department (WCHD) will jointly open a new drive/walk-through testing site at 3199 State Rd. 261 in Newburgh, near Castle High School.
Here are the hours:
Friday, November 20: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, November 22)
Monday, November 23: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, November 24: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, November 25: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Closed Thursday, November 26 – Sunday, November 29)
Normal hours will begin on Monday, November 30.
• Monday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Wednesday: 8 p.m. – 1 p.m.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Friday: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
• Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed
Those seeking testing will be able to schedule an appointment online at www.deaconess.com/testing. This collaboration is the result of an Indiana State Department of Health grant and will continue through June 2021.
During that time, the site will be used for testing, as well as possible vaccine administration.
Patients will be able to receive test results through the Deaconess MyChart app as soon as those results are available.
“As this pandemic continues, we know that testing and appropriate tracing/quarantining will continue to be a key component of reducing spread in our community,” said Aaron Franz, Warrick County Health Department Executive Director. “This collaboration with Deaconess will improve testing access for all Warrick County residents and will help us further protect workers and students to help them feel safe in their workplaces and schools.”
