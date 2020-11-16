Cool and sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have lots of sunshine in the forecast this week, but we also have some temperature changes on the way.
Temperatures made it into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, but we will fall back through the 50s and 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.
A weak cold front will move through the Tri-State late tonight into early Tuesday. That front is not expected to bring us any clouds or rain, but it will shift our wind direction, and colder air will start to flow in from the northwest. As a result, our temperatures will only climb into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon despite plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of patchy frost may be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Our wind direction will begin to shift throughout the day on Wednesday, and by Thursday, warmer air will be flowing in from the south. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and our skies will remain mostly sunny all three days.
A cold front will swing through our region Sunday evening. That will bring us a chance of showers, mainly from Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday morning. As the rain moves out, cooler air will move in. High temperatures will still be in the low to mid 60s on Sunday, but we will only make it into the lower 50s Monday.
