Castle football organizes complete effort in regional-winning rout of Jeffersonville

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the high school gridiron, three southwest Indiana teams are still alive in the IHSAA playoffs.
One of these teams includes Castle (8-3), who routed Jeffersonville in a 49-7 victory on Friday night.
This win was a complete effort in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, the Knights had a strong balanced attack, as sophomore quarterback Cameron Tilly accounted for five touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Castle’s defense was stifling with junior defensive back Evan Reff leading the way with two interceptions.
Reff also made his presence known on special teams with a huge blocked punt to set up Castle’s first score of the game.
All these big plays materialized with the Knights winning their first regional title since 2015.
“Just excited for these guys - they hung in, we’ve gotten better all year," Castle head football coach Doug Hurt said. “Continuing to improve in all phases, we’re getting a little bit better, a little more diverse. Offensive line did a great job protecting. Evan Reff is incredible. He’s one of our top players - absolute top players. I don’t know how it’s possible to be Evan Reff and be underrated, but he’s an incredible football player.”
“So much fun, man - being a sophomore, and for the seniors - we were playing for the seniors,” Tilly said. "It has to be amazing. I think they were keying on the run, and we came out passing the ball and they didn’t know what to do about it , and it worked out.”
“It’s just hustling around, knowing my assignment, doing my job and trusting everyone else to do theirs too, and just coming out and playing well," Reff said. "Set the offense up and let them go score. Just win as a team - that’s what it takes. We all work together and took this as a team.”
Castle now turns their attention to semistate with the Knights facing perennial power Indianapolis Cathedral (11-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
