Muhlenberg Co. health officials report 23 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear says he is reporting the 2nd highest number of cases on Monday.
He states there are 1,514 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 139,097.
Governor Beshear says three new COVID-19 related deaths have occurred.
During his coronavirus briefing, Governor Beshear reports 103 out of 120 counties are in the red zone.
Kentucky is cracking down on some restrictions, including deploying the National Guard Strike Team to help long-term care facilities.
They’ll help with non-clinical needs within the facility. Long-term care residents are now being asked to only travel outside the building if it’s medically necessary.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 33 in Daviess County, 15 are in Henderson County, seven are in Ohio County, six are in Webster County, there are four in both McLean and Union counties, and three new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had 6,655 total cases in the district. They say 5,300 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 47 new cases Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 1,487 confirmed cases along with 940 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 503 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 23 new coronavirus cases. The total in the county is now at 1,180.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,620 cases, 34 deaths, 2,119 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,180 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,487 cases, 44 deaths, 940 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 778 cases, 12 deaths, 623 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,685 cases, 36 deaths, 1,332 recovered
- Webster Co. - 439 cases, 5 deaths, 331 recovered
- McLean Co. - 310 cases, 10 deaths, 222 recovered
- Union Co. - 605 cases, 6 deaths, 514 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 218 cases, 6 deaths, 159 recovered
