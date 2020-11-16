CAJE hosts Community Problems Assembly to discuss ongoing issues in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Evansville community came together Monday evening to discuss some of the biggest issues facing the city.
We’re talking about affordable housing, mental health services and gun violence.
Community Problems Assembly was hosted by CAJE, which stands for Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment.
Throughout the meeting, residents spoke about how to bring that justice and empowerment to Evansville.
You can watch that meeting here if you missed it.
City Councilman Zac Heronemus, City Councilman Ron Beane and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke were among those who spoke at the meeting.
Mayor Winnecke says steps are already being taken to provide safer Evansville neighborhoods using the city’s community development block grant funds.
“The wards typically happen a little later in the summer, but I feel very comfortable with that project moving forward, stated Mayor Winnecke. "Police Chief Billy Bolin enthusiastically supports that program, so I think that’s really good news.”
