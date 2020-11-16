Bright Skies; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winds cranked up Sunday as a robust cold front swept through bringing an abrupt end to the rain. Peak wind gusts 45-51 miles prompted scattered power outages and dropped tree branches. Temps sinking into the mid-30′s early under clear skies. Bright and less windy with high temperatures in the mid-50′s.
Tuesday, a dry cold front will provide a wind shift and drop temps a bit. Mostly sunny and cooler as temps ease below normal into the lower 50′s. Tuesday night, clear and colder as temps cascade into the lower 30′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.