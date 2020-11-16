Boil advisory in effect for some Nebo Water customers

Boil advisory in effect for some Nebo Water customers
(Source: Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff | November 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 12:39 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a boil advisory in effect for some Nebo Water customers in Hopkins County.

Officials say the advisory will affect those living on S. Benard Street (215-375 only), Coiltown Road, Madisonville Street, Clark Street, Morgan Street, Hill Street, Johnson Island Cemetery Road, John Lansden Road, Hobgood Lane, Rosecreek Road (6190-10413 only), Rabbit Ridge Road (6105-8480), Bruce Lane, and Barnhill Road.

They say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.