HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a boil advisory in effect for some Nebo Water customers in Hopkins County.
Officials say the advisory will affect those living on S. Benard Street (215-375 only), Coiltown Road, Madisonville Street, Clark Street, Morgan Street, Hill Street, Johnson Island Cemetery Road, John Lansden Road, Hobgood Lane, Rosecreek Road (6190-10413 only), Rabbit Ridge Road (6105-8480), Bruce Lane, and Barnhill Road.
They say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
