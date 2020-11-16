Blue Angels fly into Owensboro to scope out plans for 2021 air show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Blue Angels made a quick stop in Owensboro Monday morning.
The demonstration team flew in to hash out important details before the 2021 air show.
While it was only one jet, the full team will be back next August, which requires a lot of planning.
Spectators will not see the F-18 Legacy Hornets at the airshow because they are transitioning to the F-18 Super Hornets.
Lt. Julius Bratton says the team switches every year, so that’s why they revisit future show destinations.
“Figuring out where everything is and just getting a precise, previsit, address any problems that will arise before the team shows up next August," Lt. Bratton said.
The air show is expected to run from August 13-15.
In addition to the Blue Angels, the air show will also feature civilian and military demonstrations from throughout North America.
