Police respond to early morning stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person showed up at the hospital with a stabbing wound early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a stabbing in the 700 block of Florida Street and First Avenue just before 1 a.m.
According to the media report, the victim told police he was walking home when a car sped past him. The victim says he told them to slow down.
That’s when police say a man got out of the vehicle and slit the victim’s left arm and drove away.
The media report states the victim went home and drove himself to the hospital.
