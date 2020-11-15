Man accused of shooting wife at Sturgis home

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a woman was sent to the hospital after getting shot on Sunday.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a residence on the 700 block of North Main Street in Sturgis.
Officials told 14 News the call originally came in around 4:29 p.m. and deputies were on scene within three minutes.
Authorities say that 45-year-old James Auenson shot his wife once in the chest and she was rushed to an Evansville hospital.
The sheriff’s office has charged 45-year-old James Auenson with assault and first-degree domestic violence
He’s currently being held in the Webster County Jail.
Hospital officials say the victim is in fair condition.
