Man accused of shooting wife at Sturgis home
By Keaton Eberly and Evan Gorman | November 15, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:50 PM

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a woman was sent to the hospital after getting shot on Sunday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a residence on the 700 block of North Main Street in Sturgis.

Officials told 14 News the call originally came in around 4:29 p.m. and deputies were on scene within three minutes.

Authorities say that 45-year-old James Auenson shot his wife once in the chest and she was rushed to an Evansville hospital.

The sheriff’s office has charged 45-year-old James Auenson with assault and first-degree domestic violence

He’s currently being held in the Webster County Jail.

Hospital officials say the victim is in fair condition.

