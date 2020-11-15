High winds leave several customers without power in Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High winds are causing power outages throughout the Tri-State.
According to Kenergy Corporation, 1,200 members lost power due to the high winds. They say crews are working to restore power to their customers.
Kenergy Corporation officials say about 55 people are still without power.
Vectren is also reporting several outages in Evansville and the surrounding areas.
According to Vectren’s tweet, over 500 customers are without power due to high winds knocking down trees and wires.
Vectren officials now say that all but 93 customers have regained power.
Dubois County is also experiencing several outages from the high winds.
Dubois County REC says crews will work until power is restored to the affected area.
NWS Paducah reports winds in Evansville, Henderson and Owensboro reached over 45 mph early Sunday morning.
