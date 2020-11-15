Gov. Beshear urging Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines after state breaks weekly COVID-19 record

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,449 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 137,586 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.88% statewide.
As of Sunday, 1,661 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to closely follow safety guidelines as the state broke another weekly record for reported COVID-19 cases.
“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,157 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,032 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 108 active cases.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Graham Fire Department on Monday, as well as the Dunmor Fire Department on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,587 cases, 34 deaths, 2,052 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,140 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,440 cases, 44 deaths, 917 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 771 cases, 12 deaths, 615 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,670 cases, 36 deaths, 1,294 recovered
- Webster Co. - 433 cases, 5 deaths, 321 recovered
- McLean Co. - 306 cases, 10 deaths, 216 recovered
- Union Co. - 601 cases, 6 deaths, 504 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 215 cases, 6 deaths, 150 recovered
