Family hosts picnic to honor drowning victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local family hoped to bring awareness to a loved one’s death by holding a gathering on Sunday.
Jason Banks Jr. passed away in late September when authorities say he drowned in Pigeon Creek. The investigation is still ongoing with the Evansville Police Department.
On Sunday, Banks’s family held a picnic and remembrance gathering near Pigeon Creek. This is the place where family members say he loved to go fishing and be around nature.
“The kid I remember was his father growing up again - he was this happy, loving, bubbly, crooked smile, blonde hair,” Blanche Harmon, Jason’s aunt said. “He was just adorable.”
“This was his favorite spot - he’s been fishing here for six years,” Margaret Dawson, Jason’s mother said. “He was an outdoorsman. He had a big heart.”
The family says a lot of details about Jason’s death are still up in the air. Loved ones say they want closure and they are still concerned.
If anyone has any information regarding Banks’s death, please contact the Evansville Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.