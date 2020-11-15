Daviess County Public Library giving away Thanksgiving meals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library is looking to give away meals to three families in need for Thanksgiving this year.
These meals will be provided by Moonlite Bar-B-Q in Owensboro.
The library is asking the community to nominate local families in need.
For those who would like to recommend a family, please email the library’s public relations coordinator, Tiffani Henry, at thenry@dcplibrary.org.
Nominations will be accepted until November 18.
Library officials say the winners will be contacted on November 19, and must place their order by November 22. Orders will be ready for pick up on November 25.
