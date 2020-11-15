Calmer winds and plenty of sunshine for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Maximum sustained winds reached around 30 mph earlier today, and the peak gusts reached as high as 47 mph, knocking out power in some locations. The Wind Advisory expires at 6 p.m. After that point, the winds will have weakened enough that there will no longer be a threat of damage or power outages due to the wind.
Temperatures will fall out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 30s overnight under clear skies. The winds will be from the west-southwest at around 5 to 10 mph.
Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° and overnight lows in the upper 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, especially Monday afternoon and evening, but nothing like what we saw today! The winds will be from the southwest at around 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
A dry cold front will swing through the Tri-State late Monday night into Tuesday morning. That front is not expected to bring us any clouds or rain, but it will shift our wind direction and bring colder air down from the northwest. As a result, our skies will stay sunny on Tuesday, but our high temperatures will only reach into the lower 50s that afternoon, and lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night.
The sunny skies continue Wednesday and Thursday! High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Wednesday, but our wind direction will shift again Wednesday night, bringing warmer air up from the south, so Thursday will be about 10° warmer with highs in the mid 60s!
A few clouds will start to move in Friday and Saturday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s both days. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west, but that is still a full week away!
