Authorities: Body found in Ohio River on Friday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a body was recovered from the Ohio River this weekend.
According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, the body was found and pulled out of the river on Friday. He says the case is being investigated as a drowning.
Sheriff Latham also says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.
14 News has reached out to DNR conservation officers for more information.
