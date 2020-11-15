Augenstein wraps up memorable weekend at 2020 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFIE) - It was a special weekend on the PGA Tour for one local golfer, as Owensboro Catholic graduate John Augenstein played in the 2020 Masters Tournament.
Augenstein more than proved his worth on the Masters stage in the first two days of the tournament, sitting at 3-under after Friday, ensuring his qualification to make the cut.
However, the Vanderbilt senior was a little inconsistent during third round play on Saturday, shooting 3-over par.
Heading into the final round, Augenstein was sitting at even par and tied for 50th place.
He got off to a great start on Sunday morning, sinking a birdie on the opening hole. Later on the 7th hole, Augenstein’s putter came through once again to drain another birdie.
Despite the hot start out of the gate, this shift in momentum would not last.
In the end, Augenstein scored four birdies on Sunday, as well as five bogeys and a double-bogey.
14 Sports caught up with Augenstein as he spoke about the final round and his overall experience at Augusta National.
“Take some positives from it, but I’m certainly disappointed how I played on the weekend," Augenstein said. "You know, just kind of the feel on the first tee on the first round is really cool, and making that eagle on (Hole 13), and just the 36 holes was a lot of fun and a lot to remember, but the last 36 - it just kind of didn’t play as well as I would’ve liked to, but I still had some moments, seeing some of the Sunday pins that you see on TV and getting to play to those is fun.”
As for the final results, Dustin Johnson took home the green jacket, winning the Masters with a final score of 20-under par. Tiger Woods finished at 1-under par.
Augenstein ended his weekend at 3-over par, tied for 55th place with three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson. He also finished ahead of big-name golfers such as Bubba Watson and Brandt Snedeker.
The college senior will now head back to Vanderbilt University to finish out his collegiate career.
