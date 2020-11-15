Auburn signee Rebekah Gordon leads Heritage Hills to win over Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The girls basketball season is now in full swing, despite already a handful of COVID-related postponements and cancellations.
However, the pandemic has not stopped Heritage Hills (2-0), whose team is off to a perfect start behind Auburn basketball signee Rebekah Gordon.
On Saturday, the Lady Patriots were on the road taking on their rival Jasper (0-0).
Gordon led the way with 22 points, as Heritage Hills rolled past the Wildcats in a 60-32 lopsided victory.
14 Sports caught up with Gordon after the game about officially signing with the Auburn Tigers earlier this week.
“I was so excited - I’m so relieved I was able to sign, and just being able to sign those papers and now continue with school ball is just a big relief, but I’m also excited for the future," Gordon said. “The way that the coaches opened their arms to me and just being able to talk to some of the players I’ve gotten to - they were so nice. I know it’s a big step, but I’m also excited. I know that when I join that conference, it’ll make me a better basketball player.”
Gordon and the Lady Patriots are next scheduled to host the Harrison Warriors on Thursday, November 19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.