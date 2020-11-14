Warrick Co. board verifies election results

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Election Board met Friday to review provisional ballots and verify the official results of the election.
The election board president told 14 News that several people did not sign their absentee ballots, so those voters got letters requesting they confirm their ballots.
Officials also say that several of those people came into sign their ballots, but those who didn’t had their ballots rejected.
President Donald Trump had more than 62% of the county’s votes, while President-elect Joe Biden received just over 35%.
