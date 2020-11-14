Story Trail debuts at Garvin Park on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Story Trail at Garvin Park is officially open.
Officials with the Evansville Trails Coalition cut the ribbon on the project on Friday afternoon.
The goal is to get kids active and learning. The trail follows a story for kids about healthy habits, and there’s a different story to read on the way back.
Lorie Van Hook, executive director of the Evansville Trails Coalition, explains the benefits of an outdoor activity like this one, especially during a pandemic.
“With the pandemic, being outside was one of the best case scenarios of remaining physically and mentally, emotionally healthy during this time, and it just came together really nicely," Van Hook said.
Officials say the Evansville Trails Coalition has plans for installing more story trails at other area parks.
