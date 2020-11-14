State map shows over 8k new COVID-19 cases; 3 new deaths reported in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 8,451 new coronavirus cases along with 25 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The total in the state now sits at 244,887 confirmed positive cases and 4,638 total deaths.
The state map shows one new coronavirus death in Vanderburgh County, Warrick County and Perry County.
According to the state map, there are 138 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 44 in Dubois County, 42 in Warrick County, 34 in Gibson County, 22 in Perry County, 21 in Posey County, 20 in Spencer County and one in Pike County.
On Friday, Governor Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-48 to implement pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers and targeted restrictions for counties that have high levels of COVID-19.
The executive order takes effect on Sunday, Nov. 15 and runs until at least Saturday, Dec. 12.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 8,068 cases, 99 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,044 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,705 cases, 69 deaths
- Perry Co. - 712 cases, 20 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,026 cases, 13 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,392 cases, 18 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 658 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 444 cases, 18 deaths
