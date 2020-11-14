North Middle School moving to non-traditional instruction on Mon.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - North Middle School in Henderson County will transition to non-traditional instruction starting on Monday.
Administrators made the announcement on the Henderson County Schools' official Facebook page Saturday afternoon. Officials say the reasoning behind this move is due to an increase in staff quarantines at the school.
The school district says that non-traditional instruction will last until November 24.
We are told all other Henderson County Schools will stay on hybrid learning.
Officials say they will communicate the next mode of instruction for all schools on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.