Non-profit charity constructs beds for children in need

“Once we get into motion, it takes us 12 minutes to build a bed," Paul Watzlavik, president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Evansville said. "Once we get out on-site to the kids in need, it takes us about 15 minutes to construct it at their house. The wonderful thing is not only the kids, but also the parents are thankful as well. We’re making a difference in these difficult times. It’s great that groups like this come together, so we can get out there and make it happen.”