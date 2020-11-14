Non-profit charity constructs beds for children in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers banded together with a charity called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” to build beds for children on Saturday morning.
The Evansville chapter is a relatively new one and part of the national non-profit organization, which constructs beds on the second Saturday of every month and delivers 20 of them to children who do not have a bed of their own to sleep in.
30 to 40 volunteers were on hand Saturday, readying the parts of the bed for delivery.
Lowe’s provides all the materials at a discounted price, and any families that need a bed must apply for one.
“Once we get into motion, it takes us 12 minutes to build a bed," Paul Watzlavik, president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Evansville said. "Once we get out on-site to the kids in need, it takes us about 15 minutes to construct it at their house. The wonderful thing is not only the kids, but also the parents are thankful as well. We’re making a difference in these difficult times. It’s great that groups like this come together, so we can get out there and make it happen.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered 60,000 beds to children across the country. Locally, the charity has delivered 40 beds.
