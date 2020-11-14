Police: Man arrested on intimidation charges following attempted robbery investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is currently in police custody after police say he brought a handgun into the Starbucks located on Green River Road.
According to the Evansville Police Department, an officer responded to a call on Saturday morning about a person with a gun. A Starbucks employee told police the suspect arrived around 5:45 a.m.
Officers say after staying in the store for a while, the suspect approached the employee and showed a handgun at his waist, ordering her to head to the bathroom.
The employee told police she didn’t comply and attempted to reason with the suspect. Shortly afterward, officers say the suspect told the employee that the gun was a toy and walked out of the coffee shop.
EPD Sgt. Taylor told 14 News that officers later found the man in the Longhorn Steakhouse parking lot around 10 a.m. The suspect was identified as Christopher Lee Williams.
According to the affidavit, police tried to approach Williams, but he refused to cooperate and resisted officers. Police say one officer ultimately subdued the suspect with a taser so they could bring him into custody.
After searching the suspect, EPD says that officers found several syringes. The affidavit states that Williams admitted to investigators that he injected meth into his body the night before.
Police say no handgun was recovered.
Williams is facing multiple charges, including intimidation with a weapon (Level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe.
A media spokesperson for Starbucks sent 14 News the following statement on Saturday’s incident.
"It does sound like there was someone armed in the store though no robbery occurred and police were called and took swift action.
We are grateful to report no customers or partners (employees) were injured, and we are grateful to local authorities for their swift action.
We will defer to the local PD for any specifics on the situation otherwise. Thank you for reaching out."
