KY breaks daily record in COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,303 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 136,137 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.95% statewide.
Over the last four days alone, more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths have been confirmed throughout the state.
“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”
As of Saturday, 1,658 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“So please, do your part," Gov. Beshear said. "Do your civic duty. Wear your mask. There is so much suffering out there right now. If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full update in the video below:
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 89 new coronavirus cases and one new death.
The new COVID-19 related death is in McLean County.
Health officials report 39 new cases in Daviess County, 22 in Henderson County, ten in Webster County, seven in Ohio County, five in Union County, four in McLean County and two in Hancock County.
According to Green River officials, the total number of recovered cases in the district is 5,152.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,153 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,028 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 106 active cases.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Graham Fire Department on Monday, as well as the Dunmor Fire Department on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,587 cases, 34 deaths, 2,052 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,140 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,440 cases, 44 deaths, 917 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 771 cases, 12 deaths, 615 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,670 cases, 36 deaths, 1,294 recovered
- Webster Co. - 433 cases, 5 deaths, 321 recovered
- McLean Co. - 306 cases, 10 deaths, 216 recovered
- Union Co. - 601 cases, 6 deaths, 504 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 215 cases, 6 deaths, 150 recovered
