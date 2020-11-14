Evansville Parks Department gives community a voice on new skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation are building plans for a new city skatepark.
Many people showed up to voice their support for the project, which has been a decade in the making.
The Parks Department says the new skatepark was made possible by fundraising and grants, and now officials only need around $3,000 to $4,000 until they have reached their goal.
Members of the community tell 14 News this project has been highly anticipated.
“I think everyone is ready to move onto this new project that we’ve got going on with Sunset Skatepark," Jon Ellerbusch, a community member said. “I think it’s going to be a good idea and a lot of people are excited about it.”
Many stated they are ready to move on from Lamasco Skatepark, which has been in the community for over 15 years. Multiple people say the older skatepark has begun to show its age.
“Lamasco is probably the most terrible skate park that I have ever seen in my entire life," Rory Devlin, another member of the community said. “It’s definitely dangerous and it’s really not good by any stretch of the imagination."
Now trying to generate a final design, the Parks Department invited the community to share their opinions and expectations for the new Sunset Skatepark.
“We’re hopefully going to get a wonderful skate park that’ll be for everybody," Glenn Davidson, the owner of Killer Skate Park and Shop said. “It’ll look nice, it’ll be a nice feature for the city, it’ll bring lots of tourism."
Parks officials say they are also trying to make the new skatepark, which is expected to cost nearly a half-million dollars, as diverse and inclusive as possible.
“We really want to focus on it being an all-wheel park," Heather Vaughn, a volunteer with the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation said. “So like everything from skateboards, skates, bikes, wheelchairs - anything on a wheel is welcomed in the park. So we really want to focus on it being all-inclusive, all ages, all the things that can make it not a park for a small group of people, but a park for everyone."
The Parks Department says the next step will be having an official design approved in the coming months.
Lamasco Skatepark will eventually be torn down and a location for the new skatepark will need to be chosen, but city officials say a concrete timeline has not been established for either of these things.
