EFD investigating garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating after a detached garage catches fire Friday evening.
Crews responded to the 1600 block of West Florida Street just after 11:30 p.m.
Fire officials tell 14 News the fire started from the outside and extended into the garage, causing severe damage to the building. They say no one was hurt.
We are told the fire was considered fully extinguished at 11:44 p.m.
EFD says the fire may have started from improperly discarded smoking materials or by an ember in a fire pit.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
