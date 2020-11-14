Police: Man accidentally shot at gathering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say one person was shot after a reported break-in Saturday night.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the break-in occurred on the 1100 block of Loft Cove just off Vogel Road on Evansville’s east side.
EPD Sgt. McQuay tells 14 News that police got a call for a burglary in progress slightly after 9:40 p.m. He says they received information that one person was shot.
EPD tells 14 News while an officer went back to his vehicle to get medical supplies, the suspect confronted the officer and was acting very erratic. That’s when police say the suspect punched the officer in the face.
Police say the officer used a taser on the suspect until other officers were able to arrest him.
According to authorities, detectives later found out the victim was hosting a gathering, which the suspect was invited to. Authorities say during the gathering, the suspect became angry and started attacking the victim.
The victim told police since multiple people feared for their lives, they locked the suspect out of the apartment and called police because he kept trying to get back in.
EPD tells 14 News another person at the gathering fired their weapon at the suspect in self-defense but accidentally shot the victim in the leg. They say the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
We are told the man who was shot does not want to file charges against the person who accidentally shot him.
During an investigation, the media report says officers found that the suspect kicked one of EPD’s vehicles, causing damage to the driver’s side door and front quarter panel of the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story once more information is available.
