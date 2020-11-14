Augenstein holding his own on Masters stage

AUGUST, Ga. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native looks to have a full weekend ahead of him at the Masters.
John Augenstein, an Owensboro Catholic graduate and current senior at Vanderbilt University, shot 1-under through 12 holes at Augusta National on Thursday before the round was suspended due to darkness. He finished that round on Friday morning, and is now in contention at 3-under par.
Augenstein had a fantastic high school career, leading the Aces' program to the state finals his senior year after winning the individual state title as a junior.
14 News caught up with Augenstein’s former high school golf coach, Bretnea Turner, who says she’s not surprised that he’s playing so well.
“With John, it was never, and I’ve seen this play out at Vandy as well, it was never that he needed to be pushed in any kind of direction," Turner said. "John was going to go practice, he was going to show up, he was going to help the kids around him, he was going to do what he needed to do. To see John make it is just a phenomenal experience, as someone who was there with him on the golf course, got to walk holes with him - honestly it’s not just me, it’s the whole school. We were announcing all day how he was doing.”
Augenstein has been holding his own so far in the first two days of the tournament. He’s currently tied for 27th place and he’s expected to make the cut.
