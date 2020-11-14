On Alert: High Winds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 6pm Sunday.
After a sunny workweek, clouds and rain arrived this morning along a weak warm front. A robust cold front will crank up the wind and rain along with isolated thunderstorms through early Sunday. The severe weather threat sets up west of the area. Rainfall amounts ranging from .25″ to .50″.
A cold front will barrel through overnight setting up a brighter but windy Sunday. High temps in the upper 50′s with winds gusting 25 to 45 miles an hour. Winds will relax during the late afternoon and evening.
Alert Days: Late Tonight/Sunday
