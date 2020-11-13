Traffic Alert: Ramp closures planned for U.S. 60/U.S. 41 for slide repairs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say there will be ramp closures in Henderson, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17 for slide repairs.
The northbound on-ramps for U.S. 41 will be closed at the U.S 60 cloverleaf on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The U.S. 41-A ramp (mile marker 17.42) towards U.S. 41 northbound will be closed for the worker’s safety.
The U.S. 60 ramp (mile marker 10.283) towards U.S. 41 northbound is where the work will be addressed.
Work on the slide repair will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Drivers can detour using U.S. 41-A/Green Street to KY 351 and from KY 351 they can access U.S. 41 northbound towards Evansville.
The work is scheduled for completion on Wednesday, Nov. 18, weather permitting.
