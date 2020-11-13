Scattered rain Saturday, breezy Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain and breezy conditions in store for the weekend, but the weather quiets down by the workweek.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 60s. Scattered rain is possible in the morning with more isolated chances through the afternoon and evening. Our best chance of rain will be overnight Saturday night. We may see some breezy conditions and a few thunderstorms Saturday night, but it looks like any chance of severe weather will stay to our west.
That rain will move off to our east before sunrise, and Sunday will be mainly sunny, but the breezy conditions will hang around. We will see sustained winds from the west-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.
High pressure takes over as we head into the workweek. Our skies will be mostly sunny Monday through Friday with fairly typical mid-November temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday, low to mid 50s Tuesday, mid to upper 50s Wednesday, and low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will range from the lower 30s to mid 40s.
