KY announces single-day record high for COVID-19 cases, deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,173 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
“This amount of community spread continues to hit our more vulnerable," Gov. Beshear said.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 132,853 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.68% statewide.
Friday’s COVID-19 report is the state’s highest single-day total for new cases and deaths.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” Gov. Beshear said. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”
As of Friday, 1,647 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far," Gov. Beshear said. “Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full update in the video below:
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death and 156 new cases.
Of those new cases, 60 are in Daviess County, 33 are in Henderson County, 15 are in Union County, there are 14 new cases in each McLean, Ohio and Webster counties, and there are six new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related death was a resident of Ohio County.
The district has had a total of 6,494 confirmed cases and 5,092 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 29 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 1,440 confirmed cases and 917 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 479 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,140 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,017 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 104 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,548 cases, 34 deaths, 2,029 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,140 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,440 cases, 44 deaths, 917 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 764 cases, 12 deaths, 610 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,648 cases, 36 deaths, 1,276 recovered
- Webster Co. - 423 cases, 5 deaths, 318 recovered
- McLean Co. - 302 cases, 9 deaths, 214 recovered
- Union Co. - 596 cases, 6 deaths, 501 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 213 cases, 6 deaths, 144 recovered
