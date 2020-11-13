Evansville man who pleaded guilty to intimidating public figures placed on probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who pleaded guilty to felony intimidation has been released to probation.
Ebon Ellis appeared for his sentencing hearing on Friday morning at 9 a.m.
He was accused of making threats against the lives of several public figures in a video on Facebook Live back in July.
According to police, Ellis made a video threatening the lives of Officer Phillip Smith, Chief Billy Bolin and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Authorities state in the video, Ellis asked others to carry out the acts of violence against these public officials.
We are told in a separate video he made threats to City Council President Alex Burton.
