EPD still investigating shootings on Madison, South Bedford Avenues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two recent shootings hit close to home this week for Fourth Ward City Councilman Alex Burton.
This was especially the case with Thursday’s incident on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville.
“That happened yesterday - that was literally within a thousand feet of my house," Burton said.
This occurred barely even 24 hours after a woman had also been shot on Madison Avenue.
“It’s something that has to be addressed," Burton said. “It has to be something that we work through, and really get a handle on it because right now it’s out of control."
Fortunately, Evansville police officers were able to arrive on time to apply tourniquets to the victims in each incident, saving their lives.
“We do not believe that these incidents are related," EPD Officer Philip Smith said. “We do have a person of interest in the Bedford event. We are still investigating both events, but in the Madison event - we are still hoping people come forward and give us more information."
Officer Smith says it’s always concerning when shots are fired in the community, but in order to solve these crimes, EPD needs the community’s help.
“Well, that’s a big part of our job is talking to witnesses to get information," Officer Smith said. “That’s how you actually solve crimes, you get witness information. The evidence on the scene tells a story, but witnesses tell a story that can help you out more."
