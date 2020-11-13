Arrest made in connection to Waverly shooting

By Jill Lyman and Evan Gorman | November 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 11:20 PM

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Waverly last week.

Officials say 53-year-old George Quarles was arrested in Henderson on Friday morning.

Quarles is currently being held in the Webster County Jail without bond. He’s charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the chest Nov. 2 outside of a home on South Mill Street in Waverly.

The victim either drove or was driven to Corydon where an ambulance met him.

A warrant was obtained last week for a Morganfield man, but he was cleared.

