New COVID-19 deaths in Wayne and Edwards Counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus briefing Thursday.
He announced a new campaign with tips for staying safe during the holidays.
Thursday, Illinois reported another record high of 12,702 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.
That brings Illinois to 536,542 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,477 deaths.
Wednesday, Illinois' health department issued new guidance, urging residents to stay home and only leave for “essential activities.”
The state map shows an additional death in both Wayne and Edwards Counties.
This is Edward County’s second death. The first was reported Wednesday.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 691 cases, 23 deaths
- White County - 383 cases, 7 death
- Wabash County - 360 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 148 cases, 2 death
