Union County Schools transitions to remote learning starting Thursday

Our football team is the only fall sport program still involved in competition and will begin their postseason play next Friday. The football team will continue to follow all CDC guidelines of masking, and social distancing as well as taking extra precautions including a very thorough cleaning each day. As long as they remain healthy, they will have the chance to finish their season on a positive, upbeat note. We will always place the health and safety of our athletes and staff above competition. At this current time, we have no positive cases on our football team nor our football staff and have no staff or athletes quarantined.