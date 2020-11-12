UCS to hold White Flag Program at CK Newsome Center this cold-weather season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Services (UCS) is starting the White Flag Emergency Homeless Shelter Program for this cold-weather season.
The White Flag program aims to provide overnight shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness during cold weather conditions.
Officials with UCS say the emergency homeless shelter program will mainly take place at the CK Newsome Center this season.
UCS Executive Director Jason Emmerson said that based on past White Flag experiences at UCS and Evansville Rescue Mission, he estimates that they would need to provide overnight sleeping arrangements for as many as 70-80 people.
With COVID-19 requirements such as keeping socially distant, Emmerson said UCS no longer had enough space in its shelter to accommodate those 70 to 80 people. Therefore, they will be using the CK Newsome Center to make sure they have enough room.
“We’re is pleased to make the CK Newsome Center available for the White Flag program,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, President of the Commission on Homelessness. “It is an effective solution that ensures our unsheltered homeless population has a safe and secure place to stay warm overnight during extreme cold weather conditions. White Flag will not interfere with previously-scheduled events at CK Newsome Center.”
White Flag shelter will be available at CK Newsome Center between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m
When White Flag concludes, the area used will be returned to the CK Newsome Center for normal operation.
Officials say the White Flag is activated when outdoor temperatures are projected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive hours.
