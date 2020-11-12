Record Highs Disappear

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coldest morning in over a week as temps dip into the mid to upper 30′s under clear skies. Sunny and less windy this afternoon as highs settle in the upper 50′s. Sunshine continues Friday but cooler and brisk as high temps reach the low to mid-50′s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy with decent chances for light rain. High temps will slightly below normal in the mid-50′s. Sunday, clearing, windy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.