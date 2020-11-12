North Posey schools report more than 50 students, staff in quarantine

By 14 News Staff | November 12, 2020 at 5:30 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:30 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - More than 50 students and staff in North Posey schools are in quarantine.

In a news release, officials say a student at North Posey Junior High and South Terrace Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Officials say both of those students have been out since Thursday, but now a number of students and staff are out due to contact tracing.

Officials said they will continue to learn in-person and will continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

