North Posey schools report more than 50 students, staff in quarantine

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - More than 50 students and staff in North Posey schools are in quarantine.
In a news release, officials say a student at North Posey Junior High and South Terrace Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Officials say both of those students have been out since Thursday, but now a number of students and staff are out due to contact tracing.
Officials said they will continue to learn in-person and will continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.
