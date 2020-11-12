110 new cases reported in Green River District; Hopkins Co. up 52 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 35 are in Daviess County, 24 are in Henderson County, 24 are in Ohio County, there are eight in both Hancock and McLean counties, six are in Webster County, and there are five new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say there have been 6,338 reported cases in the district and 5,010 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 52 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Hopkins County has had 1,411 confirmed cases and 902 recoveries.
They currently have 465 active cases.
Kentucky continues to see record-high cases of COVID-19.
According to the incident rate map, most counties across the state are in the red, including all of our western Kentucky counties.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,488 cases, 34 deaths, 1,996 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,111 cases, 18 deaths, 992 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,411 cases, 44 deaths, 902 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 750 cases, 11 deaths, 607 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,615 cases, 36 deaths, 1,255 recovered
- Webster Co. - 409 cases, 5 deaths, 313 recovered
- McLean Co. - 288 cases, 9 deaths, 204 recovered
- Union Co. - 581 cases, 6 deaths, 497 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 207 cases, 6 deaths, 138 recovered
