NE Dubois Jr-Sr High School switching to hybrid learning starting Mon.

DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School will switch learning styles next week.
Beginning on Monday, students in grades 7-12 will transition to a hybrid learning model in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Students are going to be split into A/B groups, and attend in-person classes two days per week. Otherwise, they will learn from home.
This change will last until Thanksgiving break. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before the week of November 30.
