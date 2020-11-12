NE Dubois Jr-Sr High School switching to hybrid learning starting Mon.

By 14 News Staff | November 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:53 PM

DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School will switch learning styles next week.

Beginning on Monday, students in grades 7-12 will transition to a hybrid learning model in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Students are going to be split into A/B groups, and attend in-person classes two days per week. Otherwise, they will learn from home.

This change will last until Thanksgiving break. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before the week of November 30.

