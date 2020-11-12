National Signing Day: List of athletes throughout Tri-State playing college sports

November 11, 2020

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High schools throughout the Tri-State area celebrated Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Several athletes officially signed their National Letter of Intents (NLI) to play at the college or university of their choice.

Here’s the list of athletes who signed to continue their educational and athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Castle High School

Chloe Wilhite, University of Southern Indiana (Women’s Soccer)

Jailyn Ballis, Olney Central College (Softball)

Marisa Lane, Wabash Valley College (Softball)

Jon Lawson, Salem State University (Baseball)

Blake Herrmann, University Evansville (Baseball)

Boonville High School

Jayce Purdy, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (Softball)

Chris Zimmerman, Georgetown University (Men’s Soccer)

Randi Jo Pryor, Indiana State University (Softball)

Braden Rollins, University of Alabama (Swimming)

Memorial High School

Ryleigh Anslinger, Indiana University (Women’s Soccer)

Abigail Meyers, University of Southern Indiana (Women’s Tennis)

Lilia Newkirk, Ball State University (Swimming)

