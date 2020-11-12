ISP: Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on I-69 in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Michigan woman was arrested Wednesday night after troopers say she was involved in a crash while driving the wrong way on I-69 in Pike County.
Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers say Pike County dispatch received several calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-69 near the 49 mile-marker.
Authorities say moments later wrong-way driver sideswiped another vehicle.
Troopers found the wrong-way driver, identified as 50-year-old Patricia Vanderhoff of Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the 42.5 mile-marker.
Through their investigation, troopers say they determined that Vanderhoff was driving the wrong way when she sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling northbound.
They say the Jeep received damage to the driver’s side and the vehicle’s airbag deployed.
According to authorities, the 64-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital to be treated. They say she is expected to be OK.
Troopers say that Vanderhoff was trying to drive from Indianapolis to Louisville. They say she showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, but refused to submit to a chemical test.
However, a Pike County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted authorities about the possible presence of drugs inside Vanderhoff’s vehicle.
Officials say inside they found a plastic bag with over 38 Xanax pills and another bag with six Lortabs.
Vanderhoff was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where is being held without bond.
